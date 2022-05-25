(Bloomberg) -- A Texas prosecutor must turn over secret grand jury materials used to indict Netflix Inc. on charges it distributed child pornography by streaming “Cuties,” a French documentary about provocative underage dancers.

In a decision handed down late Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans denied the Tyler, Texas district attorney’s request to disobey a federal judge’s order to produce the materials for private inspection.

Netflix asked US District Judge Michael Truncale to block DA Lucas Babin from prosecuting the streaming giant on any kiddie porn counts because it claims Babin has “played games” and brought charges in bad faith.

The two sides have sparred since shortly after the documentary started airing in September 2020. Babin first indicted Netflix under one Texas child-lewdness statute, only to ditch those charges and re-indict under a second statute a year later, when it appeared the company was about to get the first charges dismissed, Netflix says.

Babin claims the charges are legitimate and denies any misconduct. He’s asked Truncale to reject the company’s bid for protection.

Truncale said he’ll decide after reviewing the grand jury materials in his chambers whether to share them with Netflix, which could then use them against Babin.

The appellate case is In Re: Lucas Babin, 22-40306, US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (New Orleans).

