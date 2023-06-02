(Bloomberg) -- Peter Lake announced he will step down as chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas less than a week after lawmakers pushed through power-market reforms meant to prevent a repeat of the deadly February 2021 blackouts.

Lake, who was appointed to the role by Governor Gregg Abbott in April 2021, said he plans to depart by the end of the month in an email to PUC staff Friday according to an email seen by Bloomberg. His term was set to expire on Sept. 1.

“No one — absolutely no one — thought we could keep the lights on... but we did,” Lake said in the email to staff.

The chairman’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

