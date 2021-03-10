(Bloomberg) -- Baseball’s Texas Rangers said they’re clear to totally reopen Globe Life Field to fans on opening day in April, making the game a key test of pro sports’ efforts to return to normal.

The decision follows Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s move last week to lift antipandemic restrictions and allow businesses to open at full capacity. Masks will still be required at the stadium, and the team is planning “distanced seating” sections that will allow for more space between occupied seats -- though those won’t be available for the home opener on April 5.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the governor’s office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman said in a statement Wednesday.

Other safety measures will be in place at the stadium, which has an overall capacity of more than 40,000, including cashless transactions and cleaning during the game in high-traffic spaces.

It won’t be the first time fans return to the ballpark since the pandemic began, but it could be the biggest crowd yet. Last fall, Major League Baseball allowed a limited number of fans to attend playoff games that were in the stadium, including the World Series.

