(Bloomberg) -- Texas has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country, and Governor Greg Abbott loosened rules even further last year, saying the moves would “protect the rights of law-abiding citizens and ensure that Texas remains a bastion of freedom.”

In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting that killed 21 victims Tuesday, here’s a look at some of the more than 20 laws that went into effect in September:

House Bill 1927: Perhaps the most significant change, it allows Texans 21 and older to obtain and carry a handgun without a license, background check or training

House Bill 957: Repeals the criminal offense of possessing a firearm silencer; ensures that any suppressor manufactured in Texas, and that remains in Texas, will not be subject to federal law or federal regulation

Senate Bill 20: Allows hotel guests to carry guns to and from their rooms

Senate Bill 313: Exempts firearm safety equipment from a sales and use tax

Senate Bill 741: Marshals in public schools, private schools and charter schools are allowed to carry concealed handguns

House Bill 2622: Prohibits state agencies and local office holders from enforcing certain federal gun laws

Senate Bill 19: Prohibits state and local governments from entering into some contracts with businesses who “discriminate” against firearms entities

