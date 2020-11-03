(Bloomberg) -- A group of Texas Republicans asked a federal appeals court to block drive-through voting in the state’s most populous county on Election Day after being rebuffed by a lower court.

The plaintiffs asked the appeals court in New Orleans on Monday night to immediately issue a preliminary injunction to prevent “election violations which would otherwise occur” on Tuesday.

“A car is not a polling place,” they wrote in their appeal of a ruling earlier Monday by a federal district judge in Houston, who found that that they lacked standing to sue. “If a car is a polling place, Harris County now has millions of voting locations around the county that change locations throughout the day.”

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen had suggested that while the state legislature that makes voting law might be qualified to bring the suit, which names Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins as defendant, the plaintiffs -- including voters and candidates for state and federal office -- lacked that standing.

“For lack of a nicer way of saying it, I ain’t buying it,” Hanen said at a hearing Monday.

127,000 Ballots

On that basis, rather than on the underlying merits of their argument, he rejected their request to throw out 127,000 ballots already cast by drive-through voting, an expedient the county set up to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

But the judge offered a hint of what might happen if the appeals court found the Republicans did have standing and it returned the case to him.

If he had ruled on the merits, Hanen said, while he would still have denied the part of the lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the past votes, he probably would have prohibited drive-through voting on Tuesday. He said that was because he didn’t agree that the tent where some people can drive up to vote counts as a “building,” as required on Election Day.

Read More: Texas Drive-Through Votes Survive GOP Lawsuit to Toss Them

After the judge expressed those reservations, Hollins said on Twitter that no drive-throughs except for one at the Toyota Center would be operating on election day.

“The Toyota Center DTV site fits the judge’s definition of a ‘building’: it is ‘a structure with walls and a roof’ and ‘a permanent structure,’” Hollins wrote. “It is thus unquestionably a suitable location for Election Day voting.”

In a separate filing late Monday, Hollins urged the appeals court to reject the Republicans’ request for an injunction barring drive-through voting.

“We are literally on the eve of Election Day,” Hollins wrote. “The public interest would be disserved by an injunction at the last minute.”

Harris County, which includes the Houston metropolitan area, is home to about 4.7 million people and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 161,959 ballots. After years of being solidly Republican, Texas is now considered a toss-up state in some polls, putting its 38 electoral college votes in play as Democratic challenger Joe Biden squares off against President Donald Trump.

(Updates with details, context and excerpts from the appeal starting in third paragraph.)

