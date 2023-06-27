(Bloomberg) -- Texas continues to roast in searing heat with temperatures around Dallas forecast to reach between 100 to 109F degrees Tuesday. The heat index is expected to be 115, the National Weather Service said. The heat index is the combination of temperature and humidity — a key metric that determines how humans perceive hot conditions.The readings in the city of Midland in Texas have reached 100F or more for the last 12 days so far, according to the US weather service. Del Rio has seen 10 days of record-breaking high temperatures in June, including each of the last nine days, straining the electric grid. For 2023, Del Rio has set 21 such records.The worst of the heat, however, will shift out of west Texas and start to drift into the central Mississippi Valley over Arkansas and Missouri later this week, according to Bryan Jackson, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. For Texas, this means that instead of extreme heat, temperatures will be closer to what is normal for July, “which this time of year is very hot,” Jackson said. “It is not relief, but it is relief from the very extreme heat they have been seeing.”Blazing temperatures are triggering excessive heat warnings and heat advisories from Arizona to Florida’s Atlantic coast. Across the Permian Basin, temperatures could reach as high as 118 in the river valleys on Tuesday. In New Orleans, Tuesday’s high is forecast to reach 97, while the heat index will inch to 113. Further north, in Cairo, Illinois, where the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers join, Tuesday’s high is forecast to reach 91 but gets worse later in the week when readings climb to 104.

Temperatures will also remain high in the Mexican states of Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

In other weather news:

Smoke: Air conditions across the Midwest have sunk to unhealthy levels as smoke from Canadian fires continues to drift south. Chicago, Indianapolis, and Madison, Wisconsin all have unhealthy levels of smoke and in parts of northern Michigan the air is very unhealthy. In Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the air is hazardous.Australia: Heavy rain continues to pelt in Australia. There is a band of heavy rain that extends from the northwest parts of the country to the southeast. The showers will reach New South Wales in coming days, but should be losing some of their power by then, said Miriam Bradbury, a meteorologist with the Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology. Northern portions of Western Australia and Central Australia will be hit the worst, she said.“What makes this system significant is the duration of the event, stretching all the way out through the weekend, and also the extent of the rainfall across the country,’’ Bradbury said in a video forecast.Tropic: The zombie remains of what was Tropical Storm Cindy has a 30% chance of reforming in the next week as it drifts north in the Atlantic. The remnants of the short-lived Cindy are about 400 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.Meanwhile two potential storms are starting to take shape in the eastern Pacific off the coasts of Mexico and Costa Rica, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The northernmost of the two, has a 90% chance of becoming the eastern Pacific’s first 2023 storm, while the one further to the south has an 80% chance.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.