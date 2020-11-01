(Bloomberg) -- Texas’s biggest county mounted a defense of drive-thru voting, which Republicans want declared invalid -- potentially affecting more than 120,000 ballots that have already been cast by that method.

“Drive-thru voting is a safe, secure, and convenient way to vote,” Harris County’s clerk said on Twitter Sunday. “Texas Election Code allows it, and the Secretary of State approved it.”

Harris County incorporates the Houston metropolitan area with about 4.7 million people and has a Democratic mayor.

The Republicans’ case argues that drive-thru voting is an illegal extension of curbside voting, which is meant for people who are sick or have a physical disability. Harris County implemented it to limit the spread of Covid-19 during the election. After years of being solidly Republican, Texas is now considered a toss-up state by some polls, putting its 38 electoral college votes in play.

