(Bloomberg) -- Crippled by a winter storm, Texas is becoming a hotbed of insurance claims.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., the biggest home insurer in the state, has already seen as many claims because of frozen pipes in Texas as it had across the U.S. all of last year, according to a spokesman. United Services Automobile Association said it’s already received more than 20,000 claims tied to the weather and the Insurance Council of Texas said it expects hundreds of thousands of claims from vehicles, homes, businesses and renters.

Texas is reeling after four days of widespread blackouts and water shortages, and millions have been left in the dark. Homeowners are struggling with nasty side-effects including frozen pipes and water damage. Winter storms like this one can also spur fire claims as residents seek ways to keep their homes warm, according to Brian Haden, whose Haden Claims Services works as an adjuster representing policyholders.

“But the vast majority of claims will indeed be broken-pipe claims,” Haden said.

Haden expects losses to be significant, given the wide reach of the storm that’s hit a huge swath of Texas. USAA expects the total claims to rise, and noted that most were due to power failures and freezing pipes.

The event could spur interruption claims if businesses had to shut down because of damaged property, according to Lori Freedman, central Texas claim advisory leader for Marsh & McLennan Cos. She said claims are starting to roll in and are expected to increase in the coming days.

The failure of the state’s power grid could bring claims tied to energy properties such as wind turbines or gas pipelines, depending on specifics of individual policies, insurance broker Mike Hogue said. An inoperable piece of equipment because of freezing temperatures, however, might work fine after a thaw and therefore not be covered.

“Generally speaking, those property policies would be tied back to physical damage to insured property from a peril that’s not excluded,” said Hogue, managing director of the energy practice at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. “A weather event is not an excluded peril, but you had to have damage.”

