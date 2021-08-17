(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from his office.

The Republican leader of the second-largest U.S. state is isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, according to the statement. Abbott already was fully vaccinated and so far has been asymptomatic.

