(Bloomberg) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared that sex-change procedures involving transitioning minors constitute child abuse under state law.

Paxton cited measures including gender-reassignment surgery and the prescribing of so-called puberty blockers in the order released on Monday.

“There is no doubt that these procedures are ‘abuse’ under Texas law, and thus must be halted,” Paxton said in a statement. “The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I’ll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans.”

The declaration comes amid a rightward tilt within the state’s GOP leadership and in the midst of a hotly contested primary race. Paxton is facing stiff competition from his fellow Republicans including Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, son of the former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

Early voting for the March 1 primary already is underway.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.