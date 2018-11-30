(Bloomberg) -- Texas is making its first effort to enforce a state law banning sanctuary cities by going after San Antonio’s police chief for allegedly releasing a dozen suspected undocumented immigrants instead of turning them over to federal authorities.

The Texas law, the first of its kind in the U.S., was largely upheld this year by a federal appeals court. The measure requires cities, law enforcement personnel and elected officials to cooperate with the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration or face harsh penalties for resisting.

