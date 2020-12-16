(Bloomberg) -- Texas is suing Alphabet Inc.’s Google for anticompetive conduct, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday.

“I’m proud to announce that the state of Texas is filing a multistate lawsuit against Google for anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentations,” Paxton said in a video posted on Twitter. “Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing, engage in market collusions to rig auctions in a tremendous violation of justice.”

The case marks the second antitrust action against the search giant after the U.S. Justice Department filed a landmark monopolization case against the company in October.

