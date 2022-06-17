Jun 17, 2022
Texas Senator Cornyn Booed Over Gun Package at State GOP Event
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- US Senator John Cornyn was booed at the Texas GOP convention amid his push for tighter gun laws.
During his speech at the Texas Republican Party event in Houston on Friday, Cornyn was met with a chorus of boos from attendees.
Delegates at the convention have criticized Cornyn for helping lead efforts in Congress to impose stricter gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Cornyn represents a state with some of the loosest firearms statutes in the nation.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott refrained from speaking from the main stage at the convention, instead opting for his own welcome reception on Thursday evening. Other lawmakers in attendance at the convention included US Senator Ted Cruz and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:06
Ottawa launches first phase of Canada Greener Home Loan program
-
5:47
Cathie Wood's ARKK has tumbled 61%, yet gets another copycat
-
6:12
Housing woes, higher rates present big challenges for divorcing couples
-
4:05
Extending mortgage period could keep payments in check even as rates rise
-
1:21
Netflix launches development program for diverse Canadian writers
-
3:52
World's richest have lost US$1.4T in 2022 after rapid gains