(Bloomberg) -- US Senator John Cornyn was booed at the Texas GOP convention amid his push for tighter gun laws.

During his speech at the Texas Republican Party event in Houston on Friday, Cornyn was met with a chorus of boos from attendees.

Delegates at the convention have criticized Cornyn for helping lead efforts in Congress to impose stricter gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Cornyn represents a state with some of the loosest firearms statutes in the nation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott refrained from speaking from the main stage at the convention, instead opting for his own welcome reception on Thursday evening. Other lawmakers in attendance at the convention included US Senator Ted Cruz and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

