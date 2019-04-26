(Bloomberg) -- Texas has agreed to scrap a list of 98,000 suspected non-citizen voters, thousands of whom became naturalized U.S. citizens before they voted, to settle a court challenge brought by Latino groups who said a threatened purge unfairly disenfranchised law-abiding immigrants.

In February, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ordered the state not stop sending letters demanding proof of citizenship from the people, calling them “ham-handed and threatening.”

