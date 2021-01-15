(Bloomberg) -- Texas is shutting its capitol building through Jan. 20 amid rising concern about “violent extremists.”

The shutdown came after the state’s Department of Public Safety concluded some groups “may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts,” according to a statement on Friday.

“As a result, DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law,” the agency’s director, Steven McCraw, said in the statement.

