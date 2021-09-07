(Bloomberg) -- Solugen Inc., a Texas chemicals company, said it plans to open a new research and development facility outside of the state because its social policies are making it difficult to recruit employees, Axios reported Tuesday.

The Houston-based startup said it will more than double its R&D team over the next two years, with the company eyeing Massachusetts and California for the new facility, according to the Axios report. The organization employs about 115 people.

“We've come to the conclusion after talking to lots of candidates that they want to join Solugen but they don't feel comfortable coming to Texas, so for us it's become a no brainer to have R&D facilities elsewhere,” Chief Executive Officer Gaurab Chakrabarti told Axios.

Chakrabarti is among few executives speaking out against Texas’s law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Ride-sharing companies Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. announced they would cover the legal expenses of drivers sued under a provision of the law that holds anyone abetting an abortion legally liable. Dating-app providers Match Group Inc. and Bumble Inc. announced relief funds to support those impacted by the ban. Few other corporations have so far followed.

On Saturday, Chakrabarti tweeted that the company was considering expansion opportunities outside of Texas in response to the law. “Disgusted by this abortion ban,” he said. “As the CEO of @solugen, a Texas-based company, I am ashamed of our state for this.”

Solugen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

