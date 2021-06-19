(Bloomberg) -- Texas Student Housing Authority filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection, listing between $10 million and $50 million of liabilities.

According to a June 18 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, TSHA had assets of $1 million to $10 million, and as many as 199 creditors.

The TSHA is a not-for-profit, state chartered corporation established in 1995 to purchase and manage student housing facilities located near the campuses of major colleges and universities, according to the organization’s website. Based in Southlake, it provides scholarships for housing to graduates of Texas high schools and community colleges.

