(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott was sued by a voting rights group over a plan to limit each county to a single ballot drop box for the Nov. 3 election -- a move that Democrats claim will stifle the vote.

The suit, filed late Thursday in federal court in Austin, alleges Abbott, a Republican and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, is violating the rights of voters who wish to drop off their mail-in ballots amid a pandemic and delays in the Postal Service.

“They will have to travel further distances, face longer waits, and risk exposure to COVID-19, in order to use the single ballot return location in their county,” according to the complaint. “And, if they are unwilling or unable to face these new burdens, they will have to rely on a hobbled postal mail system -- that has expressed a lack of confidence in its own ability to timely deliver the mail -- and hope that their ballot will be delivered in time to be counted.”

The suit was filed by groups including the League of Women Voters of Texas and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

