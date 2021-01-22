(Bloomberg) -- Texas sued the Biden administration for allegedly violating federal law by ordering a halt to almost all deportations of undocumented immigrants, an early sign of potential legal challenges from Republican-led states.

The suit filed Friday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged the directive from the Department of Homeland Security failed to seek proper input from the southern state in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

“On its first day in office, the Biden Administration cast aside congressionally enacted immigration laws and suspended the removal of illegal aliens whose removal is compelled by those very laws,” according to the complaint. “In doing so, it ignored basic constitutional principles and violated its written pledge to work cooperatively with the State of Texas to address shared immigration enforcement concerns.”

