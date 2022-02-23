(Bloomberg) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton continued his crackdown on mask mandates with a lawsuit against a city north of Dallas that still requires face coverings among its employees.

Paxton said Wednesday that he is suing Denton, home of the University of North Texas, a day after the city sued him to preserve its mask rule for municipal employees. Stuart Birdseye, a spokesman, said the city had no comment on Paxton’s suit.

“Denton has taken measures to protect the health and safety of its workforce and the public throughout the pandemic following guidance given by local and national health experts,” the city said in a news release Tuesday when it filed its own case. “This lawsuit seeks to preserve Denton’s workplace masking to protect Denton’s employees and the public’s access to services -- especially for those with compromised immune systems or who care for vulnerable family members.”

Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican like Paxton, issued an executive order last year prohibiting municipalities and school districts from requiring face coverings. That hasn’t prevented Dallas and Austin schools, among others, from persisting.

“No one is above the law. No one,” Paxton said in a statement. “This sheepish attempt at defiance will be handled swiftly. The only ones who suffer in this repeated political theater are the great people of Texas. They deserve better.”

Paxton is running for re-election this year and faces a crowded primary race. Polls suggest he is unlikely to get a majority in the March 1 election and may have to head to a run-off vote. The Denton suit came a day after he declared that sex-change procedures involving transitioning minors constitute child abuse under state law.

Paxton’s track record as attorney general has been marred by his own personal legal battles. He faces a securities-fraud indictment and bribery accusations from his staff, and has refused to divulge records laws tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

This week, several former staff members who accused Paxton of bribery and abuse of office spoke out against him for the first time since filing a lawsuit. They claim Paxton has been making false and misleading public statements on the campaign trail.

Paxton’s suit against Denton is one of several legal fights opposing vaccine and mask mandates. Last week, he joined forces with a congresswoman and Texas think tank to sue the Biden administration over mask mandates in airlines and airports. Paxton also has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to halt the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on the Texas National Guard.

Some states across the U.S. have begun lifting restrictions in recent weeks as Covid cases decline. The indoor mask mandate for most of California outside Los Angeles County was lifted last week. New York also lifted its mask requirement on businesses this month.

