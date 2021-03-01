(Bloomberg) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued power retailer Griddy Energy LLC, saying it misled customers and saddled them with sky-high energy costs during last month’s winter storm.

“Texans who relied on the electric provider Griddy to heat their homes and protect their families were unfortunately shocked to learn that they were incurring astronomical electricity bills,” Paxton said in the lawsuit.

The suit seeks refunds for customers and to make sure Griddy provides accurate energy service in the future, according to a news release. It’s the first lawsuit filed by Paxton’s office against a power company in the wake of the historic cold snap.

Griddy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company was barred from participating in the state’s power market Friday.

