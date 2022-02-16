(Bloomberg) -- Texas sued to block the Biden administration’s mask mandate for all U.S. travel on airplanes, trains and buses, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority with a rule intended to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The mandate, which has been in effect for almost a year, was implemented without following proper rulemaking steps, such as allowing a public comment period, Texas claimed in a federal complaint filed Wednesday in Fort Worth. The state seeks a court order permanently blocking the travel-related mask mandate, which also applies to transportation terminals.

While the CDC claims face masks limit the spread of the virus by interstate travelers, it hasn’t provided studies proving that theory, Texas said. The state also said the mandate was overly broad and an impermissible “blanket preventative measure against people that may or may not carry infectious disease.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed at least a dozen lawsuits against executive orders by President Joe Biden, which have shifted federal polices -- from immigration to fighting the pandemic -- away from those promoted by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“President Biden cannot continue governing through executive edicts,” Paxton said in a statement. “Now is the time to strike down his administration’s air-travel mask mandate.”

Danielle Blevins, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Justice Department, declined to comment on Texas’s challenge.

Conflict With State

According to the complaint, the mandate reflects an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power to the CDC and contradicts an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbot, a Republican, banning mask mandates within the state.

“The state, through the executive orders of its governor, has determined that Texans can choose for themselves whether to wear masks and that Texas businesses cannot be required by state or local governmental entities to impose masking requirements,” Texas said in its complaint.

Texas was joined in filing the complaint by Representative Elizabeth Van Duyne, a Republican representing the Dallas-Fort Worth area, who says she averages more than 80 flights a year on commercial airlines. Van Duyne, who also opposed Biden’s vaccine mandates for government workers and large companies, said she wouldn’t wear a mask while traveling except for the CDC rule.

Van Duyne is one of three Republicans fined $500 last June for refusing to wear a mask while on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. She lost an appeal of that fine to the House Ethics Committee, in which she complained: “It’s evident now that enforcement of any mask rule has become a partisan, political issue, rather than one grounded in science. Masks are now a political statement to which I object, and requiring me to wear one violates my First Amendment rights under the United States Constitution,” according to a copy of Van Duyne’s appeal obtained by Roll Call.

