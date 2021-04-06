Texas Sues U.S. Over Halt to Detentions of Criminal Immigrants

(Bloomberg) -- Texas sued the Biden administration for ordering immigration officials to stop detaining undocumented immigrants who’ve completed their felony prison sentences but been arrested for subsequent offenses.

President Joe Biden reversed a Trump-era policy that prevented certain undocumented immigrants who had been convicted of crimes from being put back on the streets, Texas claimed, in a challenge filed Tuesday in federal court in Victoria, Texas.

