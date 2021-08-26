(Bloomberg) -- The Supreme Court of Texas granted a request by Governor Greg Abbott to keep a ban on local mask mandates in place while state courts review the matter.

The governor has been fighting several local jurisdictions in court, after they have imposed mask mandates amid rising coronavirus cases despite an executive order restricting that authority to the governor.

“This case, and others like it, are not about whether people should wear masks or whether the government should make them do it,” the court said in its two-page ruling Thursday in a case involving the city of San Antonio. “Rather, these cases ask courts to determine which government officials have the legal authority to decide what the government’s position on such questions will be.”

The court said it will leave the status quo -- in which the governor has the ability to make such decisions -- while the courts examine the merits of the arguments.

The case is In re: Greg Abbott, No. 21-0720, Supreme Court of Texas

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.