(Bloomberg) -- The Texas Supreme Court shut down a legal challenge to the state’s restrictive abortion law, ruling that clinics and women’s-rights advocates can’t sue state medical-licensing officials because they don’t enforce the law.

That leaves abortion advocates without anyone to pro-actively challenge to stop the law, which lets individuals sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected -- usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Clinics and women’s rights advocates have struggled to figure out who to sue, because lawmakers forbade state officials from enforcing the Texas ban. Instead, individuals enforce the statute by being allowed to sue and collect as much as $10,000 if successful.

Under the law, doctors, clinic workers, friends and even Uber drivers could be sued for helping a woman end an unwanted pregnancy past the cutoff date. The plaintiffs don’t need any connection to the banned abortion and can live anywhere in the U.S.

Because abortion opponents can sue providers and enablers multiple times over the same procedure, the threat of crippling litigation led Texas clinics to cease all but early-stage abortions when the law took effect Sept. 1.

In December, U.S. Supreme Court justices took an emergency look at the clinics’ challenge and said they were troubled that Texas outsourced enforcement of its laws to private vigilantes. They worried the legal maneuver would prevent judges from reviewing an unconstitutional law until somebody gets sued for breaking it. Nevertheless, the high court left Texas’s ban in place, and allowed only a sliver of the clinics’ challenge -- the part against state licensing officials -- to proceed to trial.

When the clinics’ case was sent back to the federal appeals court in New Orleans, however, those judges detoured the challenge to the Texas Supreme Court instead of sending it for immediate trial in Austin, where a federal judge already declared the ban unconstitutional in a pretrial ruling -- effectively asking the state high court to second-guess the Supreme Court decision.

The all-Republican Texas Supreme Court rejected the Supreme Court’s decision, even though Texas Justice Debra Lehrmann warned during oral arguments that siding with Texas would “thumb our noses” at the U.S. high court.

The case now returns to New Orleans, where the appeals court by custom must follow the Texas Supreme Court’s decision.

