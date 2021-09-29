(Bloomberg) -- Texas urged a federal judge to deny the Biden administration’s request to temporarily block the state’s new ban on most abortions, arguing the U.S. Justice Department isn’t empowered to sue over such laws.

Congress has never created a so-called cause of action allowing the U.S. “to enforce a constitutional right to abortion,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a filing Wednesday in federal court in Austin.

“Instead, it has repeatedly refused to create a broader cause of action” for the government to sue, said Paxton, a Republican.

The Justice Department last month sued Texas to overturn the law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy -- before most women know they’re pregnant. The law, which took effect Sept. 1 and has no exceptions for rape or incest, also empowers private citizens to sue medical professionals to enforce the ban and seek bounties of at least $10,000 per illegal procedure.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman will hear arguments on the government’s request for a temporary restraining order that would put the law on hold while the case proceeds. The Biden administration argues the order is warranted because the measure is already putting women in Texas at risk and forcing them to leave the state to seek care -- if they can afford to.

The restraining order wouldn’t apply to the government of Texas, because the law isn’t enforced by the state. Instead the order would apply to hypothetical private citizens who might sue over illegal abortions and the state-court judges who would hear such cases. Texas argues that’s unfair.

“The court cannot decide that absent third parties are subject to an injunction without letting them be heard,” Paxton said, adding that in his view the only proper challenge to the law would be for an abortion provider to defend itself in a lawsuit brought by a private citizen in state court “and, if necessary, appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Attorney General Merrick Garland said last month that the law is “clearly unconstitutional under longstanding Supreme Court precedent.”

Texas lawmakers argue abortions shouldn’t be allowed after a fetal heartbeat is detected, framing the issue as a right to life for the unborn.

