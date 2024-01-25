(Bloomberg) --

A wide area from eastern-central Texas into northwestern Louisiana has been drenched with at least 6 inches (15.2 cm) of rain, and the heavy downpours are spreading Thursday into Mississippi and the southeast US, said Jennifer Tate, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.

Flood warnings and watches are in place from Texas to western North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, dense fog is occurring in at least 29 states from Colorado to western New York as temperatures begin to rise.

Next week will see temperatures rise 20F to 30F degrees above normal across the eastern US, Tate said. Thursday’s high is forecast to reach 52F (11 C) in New York City and 60F in Washington.

Further out, forecasters are also watching an atmospheric river forecast to reach Northern California and the West next week. There is a 70% chance of above normal rain across California and western Nevada Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, the US Climate Prediction Center said.

In other weather news:

Australia: The country is being lashed by damaging winds and heavy rainfall as Severe Tropical Cyclone Kirrily makes landfall, the biggest system to hit the Queensland coast in almost five years. Kirrily is crossing near Townsville as a Category 3 system, and very destructive wind gusts at 170 kilometers (106 miles) per hour may occur, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland on Friday, the weather forecaster said.

