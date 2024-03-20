2h ago
Texas to Release Details of $5 Billion Power-Development Fund
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Texas regulators will release details Thursday of a $5 billion energy fund intended to spur development of new power projects in a state plagued by years of electricity glitches.
The information will be released by the Public Utility Commission, member Jimmy Glotfelty said in an interview at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston on Wednesday.
Glotfelty was tight-lipped about the breakdown of low-interest loans versus grants but expects the fund to be oversubscribed. He’s heard there are 12 to 15 developers looking to build more than 5,000 megawatts of capacity.
