(Bloomberg) -- The operator of the Texas power grid is asking homes and businesses to cut back on electricity use Wednesday afternoon as a heat wave continues to smother the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which runs the system, is asking for conservation between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. The grid operator does not expect widespread blackouts, according to a statement.

It’s the second time this week Ercot has asked for conservation. Temperatures are forecast to soar as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41 Celsius) in Dallas Wednesday afternoon. Houston will hit 98, according to the National Weather Service.

Power prices surged on the Texas grid shortly before officials made their plea for conservation, rising to an average of $716 per megawatt-hour at 11:45 a.m. local time, up nearly nine-fold from a few minutes earlier.

