(Bloomberg) -- Texas Public Utility Commission Chair DeAnn T. Walker resigned from her position as the fallout from the state’s energy crisis continues to spread.

Walker’s resignation is effective immediately, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg, and comes after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called for her ouster Monday. The high-profile departure follows the resignation of seven board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s grid.

The power crisis that roiled Texas weeks ago resulted in blackouts that left more than 4 million in the dark during a historic winter storm and dozens dead.

