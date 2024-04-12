(Bloomberg) -- The main Texas grid operator warned of a possible power emergency next week as rising temperatures are anticipated to boost demand, risking shortages in reserve supplies.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas will need to cancel or delay some planned generator outages from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday to bolster supplies, according to notice posted on its website Friday.

The Texas grid repeatedly has suffered from tight electricity supplies in the past year as extreme weather and surging power demand strain aging infrastructure. Regulators have pushed through incentives to keep existing fossil fuel plants open and to spur investment in new gas plants because of the crunch.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 91F in Dallas on Wednesday and 88 degrees in Houston. Power generators typically take advantage of lower demand during the spring to repair facilities to get them ready for summer when electricity use peaks.

