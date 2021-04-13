(Bloomberg) -- The Texas grid operator is warning of tight power supplies as a cold front moving through the state is limiting wind and solar production while generating units are down for repair work.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas sees the risk of reserve capacity shortages Tuesday afternoon and early evening and has called on a couple of units to be available in case supplies become scarce, Chief Executive Officer Bill Magness said during a board meeting Tuesday.

The notice comes just two months after Texas suffered from catastrophic blackouts during a winter storm that knocked out nearly half of the state’s generation capacity. State lawmakers are now scrambling to put in place a series of market reforms designed to avoid a repeat of the calamity that left more than 100 people dead.

The grid operator has seen tight supply conditions over the last several days because of a weather system that has changed wind patterns and solar production, Magness said. The state has seen reserves fall below safe levels in the early evening when solar production waned, yet wind production didn’t pick up, he said.

In addition, a number of the state’s generators are down for regular maintenance ahead of the summer, when power demand spikes, he said.

“We’ve had to monitor this extremely closely and it has been challenging,” Magness said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.