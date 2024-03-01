Texas Wildfire Has Damaged as Many as 500 Structures So Far, Governor Says

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott said as many as 500 structures such as houses and barns have been damaged or destroyed in the largest wildfire in state history.

Abbott stressed that the tally is preliminary because the blaze that already has scorched an area three times the size of New York City is ongoing.

The fire threat across the Texas Panhandle will increase over the weekend with the return of hot weather and gusty winds, Abbott said during a media briefing in the town of Borger. High winds that fanned the flames earlier in the week also impeded some efforts to drop water and fire retardants from aircraft, he added.

“Tommorrow’s going to be a bad day,” Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas emergency-management agency, said during the briefing.

