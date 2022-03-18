(Bloomberg) -- A cluster of wildfires in Texas has damaged buildings and caused residents to evacuate their homes.

Multiple fires near Eastland County, about 120 miles west of Dallas, have joined together into one large wildfire that has now burned more than 45,000 acres. Only 4% of the fire was contained as of mid-day Friday, officials said.

Strong winds and dry weather conditions this week have spurred wildfires across the state. Residents in parts of Eastland, which has a population of about 18,000, were ordered to evacuate. About 475 homes in the city of Gorman were also evacuated.

The fires in Central Texas have caused smoky air quality in Houston, where officials warned residents to stay inside if they have respiratory issues.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.