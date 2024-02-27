(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties as four fires ravaged the Panhandle, burning hundreds of thousands of acres in a critical cattle-ranching region of the state.

Officials have ordered residents in the Panhandle cities of Canadian, Fritch and Glazier to shelter in place after high winds made it unsafe for some to travel and evacuate, according to the Texas Tribune.

Although wildfires are not uncommon this time of year in Texas, the state has experienced a series of disruptive seasons that have caused widespread damage in the Texas Panhandle, a key ranching and meatpacking region. The US cattle herd already is at its lowest in decades and further losses could result in higher beef prices.

“Hot and dry conditions caused by high temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region in the coming days,” Abbott said in a statement. “These conditions could increase the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous.”

--With assistance from Michael Hirtzer.

