(Bloomberg) -- New wildfires erupted across central Texas, forcing residents of some areas to flee as dry, windy conditions fanned the flames.

The Crittenburg Complex blaze about 70 miles (115 kilometers) north of the state capital Austin already has burned 30 square miles of brush -- an area more than 20 times the size of New York City’s Central Park. The town of Flat was temporarily evacuated on Sunday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire zone, which includes part of U.S. Army base Fort Hood, is expected to expand, according to Coryell County emergency management officials.

Meanwhile, the Das Goat fire near San Antonio that’s been burning since late last week was 20% contained. Statewide, “very high” and “extreme” fire conditions are forecast to expand through at least Wednesday, according to the A&M fire service.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.