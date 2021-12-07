Texas Will Seek Reversal of Ruling Blocking New Social Media Law

(Bloomberg) -- Texas plans to appeal a court ruling temporarily blocking a new state law that will bar social media companies like Twitter Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook from moderating content to root out hate speech and extremism.

Texas will seek to overturn a preliminary injunction against the law that was granted Dec. 2 in a lawsuit brought by a pair of prominent technology industry trade groups, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a notice of appeal filed Monday in federal court in Austin.

Read More: Texas Law Targeting Facebook, Twitter Put on Hold by Judge

