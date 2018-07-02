Text of Elon Musk's Email to Tesla Employees After Hitting Goal

(Bloomberg) -- Below is a reformatted version of an email sent that Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sent Sunday to employees after the automaker achieved a goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 electric cars in the final week of the quarter:

“We did it!! What an incredible job by an amazing team. Couldn’t be more proud to work with you. It is an honor.

“The level of dedication and creativity was mind-blowing. We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible.

“Intense in tents. Transporting entire production lines across the world in massive cargo planes. Whatever. It worked.

“Not only did we factory gate over 5000 Model 3’s, but we also achieved the S & X production target for a combined 7000 vehicle week!

“What’s more, with the widespread productivity gains throughout Tesla and the new production lines spooling up, we are on track to reach 6K/week for Model 3 next month.

“I think we just became a real car company....

“Thank you for your hard work and dedication,

“Elon”

