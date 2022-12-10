(Bloomberg) -- John Textor has cleared the last hurdle in his plan to take over French football team Olympique Lyonnais.

US investor Textor and his Eagle Football Holdings LLC vehicle have confirmed that all necessary approvals were obtained and all related contracts were signed, allowing parties to complete the transaction, the French club said in a statement Saturday. The deal is expected to close on Dec. 19.

Textor agreed to acquire Lyon in June, only to be beset by delays linked to financing the deal, which values the Ligue 1 club at about €800 million ($843 million). Things were further complicated by Textor’s co-ownership of English Premier League team Crystal Palace FC.

A proponent of the so-called multiclub model, Textor has spent quickly in his quest to build a global football stable. The digital entrepreneur also owns stakes in Brazilian club Botafogo and Belgium’s RWD Molenbeek.

For the Lyon deal, Textor secured financial backing from investors including Jean-Pierre Conte, chairman of private equity firm Genstar Capital, who agreed to take equity stakes in Eagle Football. This changed the ownership make up of Eagle Football, something that drew the attention of the Premier League and Crystal Palace’s co-owners and threatened to scupper the deal.

