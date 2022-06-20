(Bloomberg) -- John Textor, the US digital entrepreneur who has a trio of global football club investments, is close to reaching an agreement to buy a significant stake in the publicly traded owner of French Ligue 1 team Lyon, according to people familiar with the situation.

Textor would pay 3 euros a share for a key stake in the Olympique Lyonnais owner after shareholders Pathe SAS and IDG Capital decided to sell, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A deal could be announced as soon as in the coming days, the people said.

His stake could end up being larger because he will be bound under French takeover rules to make a tender offer to other shareholders, the people said. Under the terms being negotiated, the club would be valued at more than 800 million euros ($842 million) and Textor would invest about 90 million euros in player transfers and the team’s youth development, one of the people said.

New York-based investment bank Raine Group is advising Pathe and IDG on the sale of their stakes.

Discussions are continuing and could end without an agreement, the people said.

Lyon and Raine Group, which also advised on this year’s sale of Chelsea Football Club, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A representative for Textor declined to comment.

Rival Bidder

Lyon, whose women’s football team recently won the Champions League, received at least six offers, Bloomberg News has reported.

Textor has been in a bidding war with Foster Gillett, the American businessman, and a third bidder, Bloomberg has reported. Gillett had won early support from Olympique Lyonnais chairman Jean-Michel Aulas, who has a 28% stake and wants to stay at the helm after any deal, Bloomberg reported. Gillett still had to show proof of his financing, though, while Textor has done so.

The process to sell Pathe and IDG’s interests in the club was announced on March 8.

Textor’s Clubs

Textor is one of several Miami-based investors buying stakes in mainly European football teams. He already owns a 40% stake in English Premier League team Crystal Palace, where he sits on the board, as well as controlling stakes in the Brazilian team Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek in Belgium.

His fellow Palace shareholders Josh Harris and David Blitzer were part of a group that sought to buy Chelsea FC. Textor intended to buy their stakes in the Premier League team if they had won, Bloomberg reported. The consortium that included Harris and Blitzer lost the bidding for Chelsea last month to a group led by Todd Boehly, an owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, and Clearlake Capital.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.