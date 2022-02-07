Feb 7, 2022
TFI International sees profits leap by two-thirds as trucking demand soars
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL - TFI International Inc. says profit and revenue shot up in its latest quarter amid heightened demand for goods and materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada's largest publicly traded trucking company is reporting that profits jumped by 67 per cent to US$144.1 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$86.3 million a year earlier.
TFI, which reports in U.S. dollars, says revenue leapt 91 per cent to US$2.14 billion in the fourth quarter from US$1.12 billion during the same period in 2020.
On an adjusted basis, the Montreal-based company says diluted earnings per share increased 60 per cent to $1.57 from 98 cents.
The figure registered more than one-third above analyst expectations of $1.17 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
While the trucking sector continues to face hurdles including a dire labour shortage, surging demand for consumer items, raw materials and manufacturing components has fuelled growth across the industry.