TFI International takes on UPS' 'pocket change' with US$800M Freight acquisition: CEO

We are convinced acquiring UPS Freight will be a huge success for us: TFI International CEO

Montreal-based transportation company TFI International Inc. is shoring up its freight business, announcing Monday that it will acquire UPS Freight for US$800 million.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, will make TFI one of North America’s largest freight services. UPS Freight generated US$3 billion in revenue last year; TFI said it expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings this year.

“TFI has a proven track record of doing M&A at a very reasonable and attractive price. And once we take over the company, we have a kind of recipe for success,” TFI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alain Bédard said in an interview Monday.

“Right now the profitability is at break-even point. We know that we could do better than that.”

Bédard said he thinks TFI can unlock value from UPS Freight by separating it from the larger, delivery-focused corporate entity.

“US$3 billion for UPS is like small pocket change, so the level of attention was not really there for UPS,” Bédard said.

“This is going to be a very important focus of ours. We will be investing capital. We will be investing in people and for sure we’re convinced that this is going to be a huge success for us.”

TFI’s Toronto-listed shares soared on the news, jumping 31 per cent on Monday, hitting $85.35 in late afternoon trading. The company’s shares had risen nearly 45 per cent over the past 12 months prior to Monday’s announcement.

Bédard added in a release that the deal brings his company UPS Freight’s network of 197 facilities, strengthening TFI’s reach when combined with the company’s continuing expansion efforts in Mexico.

The merged entity will operate under the name TForce Freight.