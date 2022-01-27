(Bloomberg) -- TGI Friday’s Inc. is offering to reimburse restaurant general managers as much as $2,500 for vacation expenses -- a new perk this year amid the ongoing struggle to keep locations open and operating amid a dearth of workers.

The closely held casual-dining chain is also helping its managers shoulder health-insurance costs in 2022 with a new bonus. The added employee perks should help drive retention at the hourly level, too, as workers look for promotions, Chief Executive Officer Ray Blanchette said in an interview.

“We’ve really keyed in on the general manager as the most important person in our organization. That person is the linchpin to keeping things together,” he said. “We want you to take time off, and we want to pay for you to go get rested properly.”

Average U.S. wages for cooks and servers have been on the rise, climbing to $17.84 an hour in November last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But it hasn’t been enough to keep the industry staffed. Many eateries have been closing early or shifting to takeout only to accommodate the lack of workers.

TGI Friday’s, which has more than 300 U.S. locations, is expanding with so-called ghost brands, including one named Conviction Chicken that sells chicken fingers and sandwiches out of the company’s existing restaurants. It’s an effort to attract new customers and use ingredients and staff that the stores already have on hand.

“Suddenly you can generate more revenue with the exact same cook line, the same number of cooks,” Blanchette said.

