(Bloomberg) -- TGI Fridays will be listed in London in the third quarter of the year, its private-equity owner said, days after the U.K. allowed indoor dining to resume following months of lockdowns.

Electra Private Equity Plc also said it plans to float shoe retailer Hotter on London’s junior AIM market in the fourth quarter by reclassifying its listing, according to a statement earlier Friday.

The initial public offerings come amid a surge in London listings, with proceeds this year totaling $11.6 billion. That already exceeds 2020’s full-year tally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The public markets are currently reflecting post Covid-19 value for well-positioned consumer businesses,” Electra Chairman Neil Johnson said in the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.