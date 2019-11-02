(Bloomberg) -- Ekniti Nitithanprapas resigned as chairman of Thai Airways International Pcl after 16 months in the job, as Thailand’s national airline struggles to stem losses.

Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, the carrier’s vice chairman, has taken over the role, the airline said in a stock exchange filing late Friday.

The carrier this year put a plan to add 38 aircraft under review and has been forced to dispel media reports of liquidity problems. Second-quarter losses more than doubled as the global economic slowdown, fierce competition and a strong baht took their toll.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sunil Jagtiani in Bangkok at sjagtiani@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Siraj Datoo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.