Thai Army Says It Won’t Interfere With Protests as More Planned

The Thai military won’t obstruct public protests but security forces need to monitor these movement as anti-government demonstrations have taken place in the past week, army chief Apirat Kongsompong said.

Thousands of people rallied on July 18 in Bangkok against the government and a small group of protesters gathered in front of the army headquarters on Monday after an army officer called a youth-led protest “naive.” More demonstrations are being planned in the coming days, according the Free Youth group that organized last weekend’s rally.

Protesters seemed to be part of a “conspiracy theorist” movement against Thai establishment, Aspirat told reporters on Friday. Thailand’s latest state of emergency extension won’t include a rule prohibiting protests, the government had said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.