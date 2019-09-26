(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s army is stepping up purchases of U.S. weapons with a deal for eight armed reconnaissance helicopters, another sign of warming ties after the end of direct military rule in the Southeast Asian nation.

The $138 million purchase will include the Boeing Co. AH-6i helicopters, weaponry, related equipment and personnel training, Winthai Suvaree, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said in a statement Thursday.

The U.S. has long supplied weapons to treaty ally Thailand but faces more competition from China, which boosted sales under the Thai junta that ruled for five years until July. The military takeover strained ties with Western democracies, making it harder for Thailand to buy weapons from them.

The return of a civilian administration in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy boosted America’s scope to expand defense sales. For instance, Thailand plans to buy more than 100 U.S.-made armored Stryker vehicles.

The Thai army received its first batch of the vehicles in September, and the AH-6i helicopters can support soldiers using the eight-wheeled infantry carriers.

‘Strategic Partner’

Thailand is a strategic partner committed to contributing to regional security, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement announcing the proposed helicopter sale.

Thailand continues to buy Chinese arms even as the U.S. stresses the nation is a long-term ally.

Earlier this month, it emerged Thailand will buy a variant of a Chinese warship that can carry hovercraft, amphibious assault vehicles, tanks and helicopters. The navy estimates the cost at $201 million.

The junta approved purchases of Chinese armored carriers, tanks and submarines, and expressed interest in a defense joint venture with Asia’s top economy.

Junta leader Prayuth Chan-Ocha returned as an elected premier following a disputed general election in March.

