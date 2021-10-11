(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s baht rallied the most since August as an easing in travel requirements for vaccinated visitors brightened the outlook for the tourist-reliant economy.

The currency jumped as much as 1.2% to 33.483, the biggest gain since Aug. 24. Visitors from 10 low-risk countries will not be required to undergo isolation on arrival from Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said Monday.

“This is positive news for the baht which has been the worst performer in Asia,” said Irene Cheung, senior strategist in Singapore at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The reopening of Thailand to international travel is key to the economy and limits the negative impact of the recent turn from a surplus to a deficit position in the current account.”

