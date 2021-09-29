(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank held its key interest rate unchanged as the country’s Covid-19 outbreak eases, allowing the government to loosen movement restrictions to boost local demand and tourism.

The Bank of Thailand’s rate setting committee voted unanimously Wednesday to hold the one-day repurchase rate at a record-low 0.5% for an 11th straight meeting, as 19 of 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. The other three expected a 25-basis point cut.

Thailand is joining other Southeast Asian countries in slowly easing pandemic restrictions as it balances virus-containment measures with steps to revive the economy. The government has promoted a “living with Covid-19” strategy and ramped up its vaccination campaign, followed by a decision Monday to cut the quarantine period, shorten the nightly curfew and allow more businesses to reopen.

Thailand reported 9,489 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, its lowest tally since July 15. About 33% of the population has been vaccinated, up from 18% a month ago.

Earlier this month, the central bank relaxed rules for its low-interest loan program and boosted incentives for banks to encourage debt restructuring.

The government raised the public debt-to-GDP ratio to 70% from 60% from Sept. 20 to allow for higher state borrowing to fight the outbreak. The Cabinet also approved a public debt management plan for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, which includes 1.34 trillion baht ($39.7 billion) in new borrowing mainly to finance the budget deficit, government investments and virus-related projects.

