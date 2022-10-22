(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank said it isn’t seeing unusual movements in capital flows and is closely monitoring the nation’s currency, which has slid to the weakest in more than 16 years.

Chayawadee Chai-Anant, assistant governor of the Bank of Thailand, cited U.S. dollar strength as the main reason for the baht’s recent volatility, amid uncertainties in the global financial market, according to a statement from the bank on Saturday.

U.S. inflation may push the Federal Reserve to further raise interest rates, Chayawadee said. China’s continuing Covid Zero policy may also impact the recovery of the Thai tourism industry, the Southeast Asian country’s main growth driver, she said.

The central bank comments comes as the baht continued to lose value against the U.S. dollar, falling to 38.37 baht on Friday, hovering at 2006 levels.

The weakness in the currency may linger through 2024, Finance Minister Arkhom Tempittapaisith said earlier this week. Thailand remains “value for money” for tourists and the central bank needn’t worry about capital outflows as much as other economies, he said.

Thailand is currently seeing a net inflow of capital, Chayawadee said in Saturday’s statement. Foreign investors held about 110 billion baht ($2.9 billion) in net assets this year as of Oct. 20.

The assistant governor urged the private sector to manage risks to lessen the impact of financial volatility while uncertainties remained high.

